Election 2016

We talk with Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum about recounting Presidential election votes.Michigan has begun the week with news of a Presidential recount…
Meet Michigan’s youngest incoming state Representative. Jewell Jones of Inkster won election on November 8th in Michigan’s 11th House district. At 21,…
Current State talks with Michigan Democratic Party chairman Brandon Dillon about the election of Donald Trump and what's ahead for his party in the…
Many college students, including a number at Michigan State, have voiced alarm over the election of Donald Trump. It can be easy to overlook that Trump…
We talk with journalist and MSU professor Eric Freedman about the election and environmental issues. He’s recently back from a week in Nairobi, Kenya.The…
The Detroit News is a conservative newspaper, and their editorial page editor, Nolan Finley, has had an interesting view of the election process this…
Meet MSU’s incoming member of the Board of Trustees. Republican Dan Kelly of Clarkston won election last week.Dan Kelly, an attorney from Clarkston in…
Last week, Holt High School students told us who they would vote for in their mock election. This week, they tell us how they are feeling about the…
Election Night, College Football Playoff Rankings, Amy Fouty, Michigan State Sports, Turf Feature and Detroit Red Wings.Not as if anyone was watching…
The Michigan State University Board of Trustees will include one new member beginning in 2017. Results show Republican Dan Kelly of Clarkston was the…