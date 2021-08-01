-
Bridge magazine reporter Alexandra Schmidt answered some of the biggest questions about Michigan's legalization of recreational marijuana law, approved by…
-
On November 10-11 edition of Current State: recapping the pink & blue wave from Election 2018; passage of legalization of marijuana in Michigan; PBS…
-
After the episode taping concludes, correspondents continue to chat.Watch it at video.wkar.orgCorrespondents John Lindstrom, Jonathan Oosting, Zoe Clark…
-
The newly elected congress member for Michigan’s 8th district says she won’t wait to begin changing Washington. Democrat Elissa Slotkin also believes…
-
Capital correspondent Cheyna Roth wrapped up the election results with Morning Edition host Emily Fox and explained what it means for state politics…
-
Correspondents Edition. Panel breaks down the 2018 election.Watch it at video.wkar.orgA special post election correspondents edition as the panel breaks…
-
As of Wednesday at 9:00 p.m., the two Democratic candidates for the Michigan State University Board of Trustees appear to have edged out their Republican…
-
About 4.2 million voters cast ballots in Michigan's midterm election, the highest turnout rate in 56 years.Nearly 54 percent of the voting-age population…
-
FINAL MSU RESULTS: Wednesday 9:00 p.m.With more than 7 million votes cast, it appears Brianna Scott and Kelly Tebay, the Democratic candidates for the MSU…
-
Democrat Dana Nessel will be Michigan’s next attorney general.Democrats swept the top of Michigan’s ballot – Winning races for governor, secretary of…