Brenda Brownlee had not seen an electric vehicle in nine days. The parking lot of the hotel she manages in Sault Saint Marie was respectably full, and…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that Michigan will have a mobility officer to coordinate all initiatives related to self-driving and connected…
Ford is unveiling its first all-electric SUV, marking the start of an avalanche of battery-powered vehicles coming from mainstream and luxury automakers…
Seven school districts in Michigan are receiving electric buses under a program designed to boost cleaner air and alternative energy.The buses will be on…
Michigan utilities are launching programs aimed at boosting the availability and use of electric vehicle charging stations in Michigan.DTE Energy Co. on…
Michigan's Energy Office is hosting a forum and panel discussions on electric vehicles.The event is scheduled Wednesday at the Michigan Agency for Energy…