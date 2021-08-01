-
State Treasurer Nick Khouri says that for the first time in nearly 18 years no Michigan city or public school district is under financial oversight…
Yesterday marked the deadline for objections to Detroit’s plan of adjustment to be filed. Over a dozen criticisms were registered by residents, creditors…
A building official says a crowd of people who held a protest in the Detroit City Hall lobby temporarily disrupted services.Detroit-Wayne Joint Building…
The governor's nominee to become Detroit's emergency financial manager says the job is the "Olympics of restructuring" but he feels compelled to take it…
Detroit city officials were at a hearing in Lansing Tuesday pleading for more time to fix the city’s finances before Governor Rick Snyder names an…
State officials and many in southeast Michigan have been keeping a very close eye on financial reports coming out of Detroit. Sunday's Detroit Free Press…
The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit seeking to remove the state-appointed emergency financial manager for Detroit Public Schools.The high…
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder says he plans to sign a revised emergency manager bill that replaces a similar law rejected last month by voters.The Republican…
A new version of a local government emergency manager bill will be rolled out Thursday at the state Capitol.It would replace the emergency manager law…
A lawsuit claims no state-appointed managers should be running Michigan cities or school districts until after voters determine the fate of the emergency…