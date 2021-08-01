-
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is recognizing Jackson as having the highest number of energy efficient buildings for a city of its size…
The U.S. Senate Thursday confirmed former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm to serve as President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Energy.The vote was…
A Senate confirmation hearing to consider the nomination of former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to serve as Energy Secretary began Wednesday.In her…
There are multiple steps Michigan should take to ensure that there’s enough energy for homes and businesses if we have another polar vortex this…
Energy is inherently related to every significant challenge of the 21st century: water scarcity, inequality, national security and agriculture. On this…
The state of Michigan says nine service agencies have been awarded a total of $54 million in grants for low-income assistance with heating and electric…
The world is looking for ways to store the power generated by wind farms and solar panels. A Michigan State University researcher is working on one way to…
The state is processing home heating credit applications for the 2017 tax year.The Michigan Agency for Energy says instruction booklets have been mailed…
Construction of a Consumers Energy wind turbine project in Michigan is expected to start three years ahead of schedule.The Michigan Public Service…
Consumers Energy plans to spend nearly $440 million this year to help modernize its natural gas system.The unit of Jackson-based CMS Energy Corp. says…