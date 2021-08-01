-
Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) says tariffs imposed on China, Canada and Mexico are bad for U.S. agriculture. The U.S. and China are imposing a 25 percent…
-
The road leading to America’s next national farm bill stops in Michigan this weekend. On Saturday, farmers will testify on the proposed bill in…
-
Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow marks a memorable one-year anniversary this Saturday. On February 7 of last year, Stabenow escorted President Obama to East…
-
President Barack Obama was in East Lansing on Friday to sign the Farm Bill--a major piece of federal legislation that will affect just about every…
-
The 44th President will be in East Lansing today. Barack Obama will be at Michigan State University this afternoon to sign the federal Farm Bill. It's a…
-
It was two years overdue but the 2013 Farm Bill is making a steady course toward President Obama’s desk. The House passed the bill on Wednesday. It now…
-
More than 400 Michigan farmers had a chance to meet with state legislators this week to talk about their priorities for 2013. The Michigan Farm Bureau has…
-
Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-East Lansing) and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack are urging the GOP-led House to approve a new farm bill when…