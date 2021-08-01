-
Results from a nearly 30-year ongoingstudy published by researchers atMichigan State University's Kellogg Biological Station show that over the long-term,…
-
Michigan officials have decided to allow solar panels for larger commercial solar arrays to be built on more farmland around the state.Gov. Gretchen…
-
Farmers in Indiana and Michigan are preparing to start growing hemp as a legal agricultural commodity following the declassification of industrial hemp as…
-
Plans are moving forward on a $10 million soybean processing facility in Michigan.Wisconsin-based Quality Roasting processes soybeans into soybean meal…
-
For generations, Native Americans in the northern Great Lakes have harvested wild rice. It's an important food source. For some it's a way to make a…
-
The director of Michigan’s Department of Environmental Quality is delaying a decision on whether a fish farming operation can substantially boost…
-
For city-dwellers, farming might not appear to be a viable career option. A program in Lansing works to encourage urban farming through the Lansing Urban…
-
Tannenbaum Farms in Mason has been a fixture in mid-Michigan for 40 years. Current State’s Kevin Lavery talks with co-owner Mel Koelling about this year’s…
-
The Michigan Farm Bureau is busy planning its priorities for 2017. We talk with the bureau’s policy development chair, Andy Hagenow.Hundreds of farmers…
-
Around the country, many growers contend with too few bees for pollinating their crops. An MSU scholar has been working on ways to get both wild bees and…