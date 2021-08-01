film screening

-
Thu. Apr. 22, 2021 at 7pm on WKAR OVEE | A groundbreaking documentary series embedded inside the long shot election and tumultuous first term of Larry…
-
7pm THU. DEC. 12 at WKAR | The new film charts the legacy of a groundbreaking multiethnic alliance that changed the face of 1960s politics. Join the…
-
FREE -- Sat., Nov. 16, 1pm – 4pm at the MSU Museum on the MSU Campus | Explore the MSU Museum and enjoy a special screening of “Xavier Riddle and the…
-
FREE -- Thur., Jun. 13 at 7pm at WKAR Studios | Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, the first moon landing, by going back to the moon with Ready…
-
FREE – Thu., Apr. 4, 7pm at WKAR | Calling all Doc Martin fans! Join us for a special screening of the first episode of SEASON 8! | RESERVE SEATS HEREBy…
-
FREE – Thu. Mar. 21, 7pm at WKAR | View a special screening and join the conversation on how providers work to reach Americans who would otherwise be left…
-
The 6th annual Cinetopia film festival gets underway this week in Ann Arbor and Detroit. WKAR’s Jamie Paisley spoke with one of the Cinetopia organizers…
-
WKAR TV producer John J. Valadez is a Peabody award-winning filmmaker who has written, directed and produced many nationally broadcast documentary films.…
-
Tue., Nov. 17 at 7pm | Preview the film and join the conversation on a rare glimpse into the emotional lives of adults on the autism spectrum. RESERVE…
-
Thu., Oct. 22 at 7 pm | Preview the film and join the conversation on issues faced by veterans today. | RESERVE SEATS HEREIndie Lens Pop-Up, presented by…