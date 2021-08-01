-
Health officials are warning people not to eat fish from parts of a southeastern Michigan river because of chemical contamination.The emergency "Do Not…
-
A project getting underway this month will connect 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) of upstream fish habitat on Milligan Creek, a tributary of the Upper Black…
-
State and Kent County health officials are asking people not to eat fish from some western Michigan ponds due to elevated levels of industrial chemical…
-
Fish for free this weekend in Michigan. Anyone fishing Saturday or Sunday won't need a license, although other rules still will be in effect, such as fish…
-
Ice anglers, mark your calendars: Deadlines are approaching to get your fishing shanties off the ice.The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has…
-
Michigan regulators have released a 5-year plan to guide fisheries management.The state Department of Natural Resources says the plan seeks to continue…
-
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has put together an online form the public can use to report large fish kills.It's designed for kills of more…
-
Anyone with a taste for salmon, take note: fish harvested at Michigan’s state-operated weirs will soon be on the market.The Michigan Department of Natural…
-
The director of Michigan’s Department of Environmental Quality is delaying a decision on whether a fish farming operation can substantially boost…
-
An invasive snail, the New Zealand Mud Snail, appears to be spreading quickly in Michigan’s Au Sable River. An organization representing Michigan anglers…