U.S. prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for a Canadian man who was convicted of terrorism for nearly killing a Michigan airport police officer.Amor…
A Montreal man who told investigators that his "mission was to kill and be killed" was convicted of terrorism and other crimes Tuesday in the stabbing of…
The man charged with stabbing a police officer at Flint’s airport last year says he said “no” to a plea deal today, because he’s not guilty. Steve Carmody…
A judge has rejected a request to move the trial of a man who is accused of stabbing a police officer at the Flint airport.Judge Linda Parker says the…
Lt. Jeff Neville, the Flint airport policeman severely wounded in a thwarted terrorist attack on June 21, is being honored for his swift response by the…
A 49-year-old Canadian man has been indicted in the stabbing of a police officer at an airport in Flint.The U.S. Attorney's office in Detroit says Amor…
The officer who was stabbed in an attack at a Flint, Michigan, airport has participated in Fenton’s Freedom Festival Parade.WDIV-TV reports…
The suspect in Wednesday’s attack on an airport police officer in Flint faces a federal felony charge. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District…