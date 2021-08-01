-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 27 in Ypsilanti on Monday. The bill appropriates $384.7 million dollars in supplemental money. Most of the…
An attorney at a Detroit-area law firm is looking at options to reduce the amount of money people have to pay to rebuild dams that were damaged during…
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking the White House for a disaster declaration to secure federal aid to deal with damage from last month’s…
A coalition of environmental groups Wednesday joined Democratic Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib in urging the passage of a major infrastructure…
Several miles of I-94 remain flooded, and waterlogged trash and former treasures line streets in Detroit Monday as the city digs out from another historic…
The Michigan Dam Safety Task Force held a meeting on Monday to discuss recommendations for how the state should oversee dam safety - particularly at…
Michigan will order the owner to fix and improve two dams that overflowed into the Tittawabassee River last May. That may be easier said than done. The…
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday she is requesting a federal disaster declaration for the Midland area, where a failure of two dams destroyed…
The catastrophic failure of two dams on the Tittabawassee River in central Michigan this week is prompting questions about the safety of the state’s dam…
Rapidly rising water overtook dams and forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people in central Michigan, where flooding struck communities along…