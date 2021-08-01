-
Thousands of Michiganders have been displaced after massive flooding in the Midland area mostly caused by the failure of the Edenville dam.The dam had…
-
Emergency management officials in Lansing are hosting the first of three public meetings tonight to provide follow-up information for residents affected…
-
The 1000 block of Beech Street is a small stretch of road between Hazel and Elm; a diverse, working-class neighborhood just a little northeast of REO…
-
Thunderstorms packing heavy rains caused flash flooding in parts of Michigan, stranding drivers in the Flint area and snarling traffic on Detroit-area…
-
Storms in June caused major flood damage in several Michigan counties.President Donald Trump declared Bay, Gladwin, Isabella, and Midland counties as…
-
Flash flooding amid severe thunderstorms and heavy rains is affecting travel in parts of the state.The Michigan Department of Transportation says water…
-
Preliminary assessments show the cost of flood damage to public and private property in a central Michigan county is near $90 million.The damage to roads…
-
Officials say people using rivers and trails for recreation should be cautious following recent flooding in mid-Michigan.The Michigan Department of…
-
Gov. Rick Snyder says federal officials will conduct an assessment with local entities to look at damages and response costs after recent flooding in…
-
A fourth mid-Michigan county has declared a state of emergency following recent flooding.MLive.com reports (http://bit.ly/2s1ABJg ) Gladwin County’s board…