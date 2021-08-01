-
Michigan’s governor, lieutenant governor and legislators, to a lesser extent, would be subject to public records requests under a bill the House passed…
-
The Michigan Legislature is moving closer to adopting a package that would place lawmakers and the governor under open records laws, but it’s not enough…
-
A lawsuit against former Attorney General Bill Schuette will be decided by the highest court in Michigan. Capital correspondent Cheyna Roth…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says her latest executive directive will improve transparency in state government. Capital Correspondent Cheyna Roth has…
-
The state Legislature could tackle a topic this term that it couldn’t get past the Senate before. Some lawmakers – including new leaders - are making…
-
It’s national Sunshine Week – time when officials and reporters shed light on access to public information. In Michigan, candidates for state office are…
-
Legislation moving forward in Michigan would shield cybersecurity information from public records requests.Supporters of the bill say the new exemptions…
-
Group files FOIA suit for emails of Michigan AG, staffersMichigan Attorney General Bill Schuette was sued Tuesday after his office rejected a…
-
The state legislature could soon make it easier and cheaper to file request for public information.A state House committee opened hearings Tuesday on the…