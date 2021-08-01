-
The Ten Pound Fiddle concert series has announced its 2019-20 schedule of folk music shows.A concert featuring the music of Phil Ochs kicks off this…
-
Due to circumstances beyond our control the online listening stream WKAR Folk has been discontinued at wkar.org as of July 1, 2019. Folk music fans can…
-
A Lansing-area musical duo has been named the grand prize winner for folk music in the John Lennon International Songwriting Contest. Westrin and Mowry…
-
Joshua Davis spent 20 years in the Lansing music scene with his band Steppin’ In It before moving on to Traverse City and a solo career. You may have seen…
-
There will not be a Great Lakes Folk Festival this summer in East Lansing. WKAR's Scott Pohl talks with Museum Director Mark Auslander about the…
-
On the debut broadcast of Folk with Matt Watroba, Matt brings us Michigan favorites Joel Mabus, Kitty Donohoe, Mustard's Retreat, Sally Rogers, and the…
-
This week on Current State, reaction to a state inquiry being opened after a controversial Facebook post by Michigan State Police Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue.…
-
Matt Watroba and WKAR bring locally hosted folk, blues and bluegrass to Capital Region listeners. Sundays at 6pm beginning Oct. 1 on 90.5 FMMusic fans in…
-
Another slate of Friday night folk music concerts begins tonight with the first Ten Pound Fiddle show of the season.Highlights include a Joshua Davis…
-
As men went off to fight in World War Two, their places in America’s factories were often taken by women. That’s what happened at the Gibson guitar…