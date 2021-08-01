-
The U.S. Supreme Courtruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to make a cake for a gay couple. WKAR’s Katie Cook has more. The court ruled by a 7-2…
The Michigan House has approved legislation to clarify the enforcement of prenuptial agreements due to concerns that an appellate court ruling could lead…
A Michigan city is defending a decision to keep an apple grower away from its outdoor market because of his views on gay marriage.East Lansing urged a…
June is known as LGBT Pride Month around the world and plenty of celebration events in Michigan.Mid-Michigan has a long history in the push for equality…
You might think that the gap between the far left and the far right in American politics is getting larger, but MSU College of Law professor Frank Ravitch…
Dana Nessel is the attorney who represented April DeBoer and Jayne Rowse in their legal fight to jointly adopt their children. Their case became part of…
Lee Chaney and Dawn Chapel of Mason became the first couple in Ingham county to be married following Friday’s same sex marriage ruling by the U.S. Supreme…
Current State talks with Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum, who began performing same sex marriage ceremonies shortly after today's U.S. Supreme Court…
Auto-no fault insurance reform, a U.S. Supreme Court hearing for Michigan’s same sex marriage ban and critical budget discussions were among the top…
The day millions of Americans have been waiting for is finally here. Today, the U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in a series of cases focusing on…