Right now, scientists are on a ship taking samples and measurements of the Great Lakes. They’re trying to determine how the lakes will fare this year and…
In a scathing letter, several Michigan legislators urged the state Department of Natural Resources to renew all commercial fishing licenses and permits…
All five of the Great Lakes closed out 2020 at lower levels than they were a year ago. But according to new projections from the U.S. Army Corps of…
Michigan State students of any experience level can sail with the student club, learning life lessons through friendship and competition.Michigan State,…
The worst invasive species in the Great Lakes, Sea Lamprey, are showing significant declines across the region.Since the parasitic fish first arrived in…
Michigan's U.S. senators are seeking more federal funding to continue a wide-ranging Great Lakes cleanup program.Democrats Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters…
A new study finds Asian carp may be able to survive off a wider variety of food sources than previously anticipated. This summer, we are bringing you a…
Algae pollution, plastic pollution and waste run-off plague the Great Lakes here in the United States. But similar problems also threaten large bodies of…
Five Democratic governors of states in the Great Lakes region Monday urged the candidates in next year's presidential election to support a plan for…
Democratic presidential hopeful Jay Inslee waded into a Great Lakes regional controversy on Wednesday, calling for the defeat of a plan to construct a…