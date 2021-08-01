-
Two weeks ago, when the Liberate Michigan protest spilled into the Capitol building, armed protesters stood over state lawmakers. Senate Democrat, Dayna…
-
After every mass shooting America picks up the conversation on gun reform. President Donald Trump, top congressional Republicans and Michigan Governor…
-
With provocative signs and loud chants, thousands of people have marched in Michigan in support of gun restrictions.Students from across southeastern…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court will hear arguments next month in a case that pits school districts against advocates who say people should be allowed to carry…
-
Moms and other activists against gun violence gathered at the state Capitol Wednesday. Capital coorespondent Cheyna Roth reports the participants wanted…