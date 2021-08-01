-
Gun rights were at the center of a passionate state Senate debate Wednesday. The symbolic gesture on the part of the Senate Republican majority was also a…
-
A Democratic Michigan lawmaker has removed a sign proclaiming her office to be “gun-free” after the House speaker wrote to her to do so.The Detroit News…
-
A gun openly carried by a spectator at a school concert in 2015 has turned into a major legal case as the Michigan Supreme Court considers whether the…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether schools can legally ban guns. As we hear from Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta, the lawsuits…