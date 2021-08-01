-
Michigan will continue to provide Medicaid coverage for sex reassignment surgeries and medications.This has been Michigan’s policy under the Affordable…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday defended a pending overhaul of Michigan's auto insurance law, saying treatment for injured drivers will "still be there"…
The deadline to apply in this year’s health insurance marketplace open enrollment is December 15th. WKAR health reporter Scott Pohl reports that help is…
Republican Bill Schuette said Wednesday that he wouldn't undo Michigan's expansion of Medicaid coverage if he were governor, refuting Democrats'…
Time is running out for Michigan residents to weigh in on changes to the Healthy Michigan insurance plan. Capital correspondent Cheyna Roth reports the…
More than 500,000 able-bodied, nonelderly adults in Michigan's Medicaid expansion program would have to work or meet related requirements to keep…
Able-bodied Medicaid recipients in Michigan may soon have to choose between finding a job or losing health insurance.The ultimatum comes in the form of a…
The University of Michigan's health system is being criticized for a concierge medical care pilot program that gives patients perks for a large annual…
Premiums will rise an average of 27 percent for the hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents who buy their own health insurance.Consumers eligible for…
Governor Rick Snyder says he hopes Congress moves quickly to restore health insurance subsidies that were eliminated last week by President Trump. The…