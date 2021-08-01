henry ford health systems

-
Henry Ford Health System and Michigan State University, two of the state’s leading education, research and health care institutions, are partnering to…
Enhanced Collaboration Aims to Eradicate Disparities in Health Care Access Through Shared Education, Research and Clinical GoalsHenry Ford Health System…
Gov. Rick Snyder appointed Nancy Schlichting, a former CEO of the Henry Ford Health System, to the Michigan State University Board of Trustees.…
Henry Ford Health System says a $20 million gift will help launch a center to develop new methods to detect pancreatic cancer earlier.The Detroit-based…