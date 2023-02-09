MSU to partner with Henry Ford Health for Detroit medical research institute

Michigan State University is partnering with Henry Ford Health to develop a new medical research institute in Detroit.

As part of a 30-year agreement signed in 2021, MSU currently shares its medical departments and research faculty with Henry Ford. The investment will create a new healthcare campus to serve patients in Southeast Michigan.

MSU Executive Vice President for Health Sciences Norm Beauchamp said the partnership aims to create a world-class research facility.

"What it will do is it'll create kind of this integrated engine for state-of-the-art care for every patient in the region,“ Beauchamp said. "Ultimately, we hope that we can take those advances to people across the state and the nation."

Henry Ford President and CEO Bob Riney says the hospital expansion will include a one million-square-foot facility and patient tower.

"You should expect an expanded high-tech emergency department, state of the art intensive care units, new ORs, new procedure rooms and so much more."

The existing Henry Ford Hospital would remain in use and its shared patient rooms would be converted to private rooms. The hospitals will be connected by tunnels and walkways.

The facility is part of a $2.5 billion redevelopment project in coordination with Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores. The project aims to create a mixed-use space in Detroit’s New Center neighborhood with affordable housing, retail and commercial businesses and a medical campus.

Beauchamp said the investment will support the community by attracting other businesses.

"We talk about the social determinants of health, which is access to food, jobs, economic uplift, health, in what we see this in Detroit will be that same type of effort, except in Southeast Michigan," Beauchamp said.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan also spoke at the announcement of the project Wednesday.

"This is not the building of a hospital. This is the building of a world class medical institution in an academic setting, tied into the community," Duggan said. "I mean, this is truly visionary what we’re seeing."

Gores says he also expects to build at least 500 new apartment units in the area.

Beauchamp added MSU is still discussing financing details with Henry Ford Health, but he said part of the cost for the hospital will paid for with medical research grants.

"The day this building opens, we have 110 researchers, right, that will be able to move into those buildings with grants to be able to pay rents,” Beauchamp said.

The MSU Board of Trustees will vote on the project at their meeting this Friday. Officials expect to break ground on the facility in 2024.