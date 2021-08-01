-
We celebrate the historic Masters win that was Sunday for Hideki Matsuyama, who became the first Japanese player to ever win a Green Jacket. Also, Al…
A bill introduced in the state legislature would ban transgender and intersex school athletes from playing on a team that corresponds with their gender…
We dive into the new coronavirus guidelines outlined by the Michigan High School Athletic Association. But, how safe do you feel sending your children…
Today, Lansing is saying goodbye to its Eastside icon. This is the last day of the final class at Lansing Eastern High School. The city’s oldest school…
A state lawmaker wants to make sure consent is taught as part of sex education classes. Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta reports.At least four other…
An experiment created by Michigan high school students will be conducted by astronauts at the International Space Station — and it has the potential to…
Bauer, 48, Died in March from Cancer; Boys Basketball Program Remembers His “Gentle Giant” LegacyWILLIAMSTON, Mich. – Jason Bauer always cut a striking…
High school athletic budgets can be tight, but Williamston has found ways to maximize funds and use fundraising to help programs.WILLIAMSTON, Mich. -…
The team, in the wake of Title IX, won the first girls state title in school history. They also set records and left a standard that stands…
Geoff Kimmerly, media and content coordinator of the Michigan High School Athletic Association, joins Current Sports host Al Martin and explains why…