-
Beloved MSU men's basketball player Joshua Langford has decided to stop playing the game of basketball. Hear why. Also, MSU guard Foster Loyer adds his…
-
The train station in Jackson is being recognized by Amtrak for its role in the Underground Railroad, the system that helped escaped slaves reach freedom…
-
A new book is taking a unique approach to telling Black history stories to children.The photos that come with the book depict kids recreating well-known…
-
The story of Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad was recently turned into the biographical film “Harriet”. The film, which chronicles Tubman’s…
-
Former Michigan State University President John DiBiaggio has died. He was MSU’s 17th president, serving from 1985 to 1992.A press release from the…
-
A giant of the American automotive industry has died. Lee Iacocca was 94. WKAR’s Scott Pohl talks about Iacocca’s legacy with Paul Eisenstein of…
-
The police raid on the Stonewall Inn in New York City fifty years ago this week, and the ensuing violence, is often credited with sparking the modern gay…
-
Editor’s Note: This story originally aired on the 70th anniversary of D-Day in 2014.On June 6, 1944, more than 160, 000 Allied forces traversed the…
-
It’s been 65 years since WKAR-TV went on the air as Michigan’s first non-commercial, or as it was known at the time, educational, television station.The…
-
A turkey trot isn't just a run for families. On this episode of Serving Up Science, science writer Sheril Kirshenbaum and WKAR's Karel Vega discuss the…