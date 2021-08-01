-
A new report finds more than 15,000 children in Michigan are homeless. A study by the Michigan League for Public Policy and the University of Michigan…
Even in a wind storm the Homeless Angels food truck has attracted a crowd of over forty people. Three people buzz around the inside of the food truck in a…
Police have made about 10 arrests while clearing out a homeless camp in southwestern Michigan that's been a focus of protests since last month seeking…
An overnight homeless shelter in Traverse City is closing for the season after extending services during the cold early spring.Safe Harbor board chairman…
We look ahead to what the Michigan legislature will tackle in 2018; the remarkable singing career of Anita Baker as she prepares for a farewell tour;…
With temperatures dipping to the single digits and below zero in the Lansing area, local homeless shelters are providing as much assistance as they…
During the holidays, many are looking for ways to volunteer and give back to those in need. East Lansing’s Haven House provides emergency housing and…
Subzero temperatures are expected in Mid-Michigan over the next 24 hours, so the region’s largest homeless shelter is preparing to house more people than…
Two members of the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness joined the July 15 edition of "Current State" to talk about homeless numbers in Michigan, a…
The Lansing branch of Volunteers of America Michigan is one of the largest homeless services providers in the state. Now, its director is getting a…