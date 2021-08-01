-
The cities of Lansing and East Lansing collect income taxes from residents and from people who work in the cities but live elsewhere.Work from home orders…
-
East Lansing has a city income tax for the first time this year. It was passed by voters in 2018 after a previous iteration was defeated in a referendum…
-
A bill before the Legislature would expand the state income tax credit for low-wage-earning workers. The credit was reduced while Governor Rick Snyder was…
-
The City of East Lansing’s income tax proposal has been approved by voters in the 2018 primary. WKAR’s Karel Vega has more.Under the measure, East Lansing…
-
The final community meeting to discuss next week’s income tax ballot proposal in East Lansing will be held tonight.City Manager George Lahanas will host…
-
East Lansing City Council is holding a public hearing this Wednesday May 9 for potential ballot proposals. Katie Cook reports.The East Lansing City…
-
State Treasury officials are urging tax professionals to be alert to data theft schemes and scams in the final weeks before the April 17 filing…
-
Gov. Rick Snyder's administration on Monday proposed legislation to ensure that taxpayers do not see their state income taxes rise as a result of the…
-
The IRS is asking a wounded veteran from Michigan to pay $62,000 in income taxes on the federal government's cancellation of his student loans.The Lansing…