-
Hear what Mel Tucker, head coach of the MSU football team, had to say at Big Ten Media Days. Also, we have some of the latest headlines coming out of the…
-
Today is THE day. MSU. UCLA. First Four. Listen here. On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the big NCAA Tournament First Four matchup…
-
Michigan State and Michigan both lost games at home this past weekend. Al reacts to what is going wrong for both programs. On today's Current Sports with…
-
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — After two losses by a combined five points, the Hawkeyes knew they were close to a breakthrough, and on Saturday Iowa finally put…
-
Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 yards, including 196 to Ricky White, and three touchdowns to help Michigan State stun No. 13 Michigan 27-24 on Saturday. The…
-
NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will not be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of…
-
MSU Basketball; NBA Trade Deadline; NBA All Star Draft; Magic Johnson; LA Lakers; Anthony Davis; Josh LangfordOn the Fri-YAY edition of Current Sports…
-
The No. 10 Michigan State men's basketball team spoke to the media prior to Tuesday night's matchup against No. 1 Kansas at the Champions Classic in…
-
Officials say flooding last month in northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan damaged more than 2,000 homes.The South Bend Tribune reports the update…
-
Le'Veon Bell Franchise Tag; NFL; Pittsburgh Steelers; Kirk Cousin; Free Agency; Zachary Swiecicki; NFL Combine; Michigan State Women's BasketballOn…