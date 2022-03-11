Spartans squeak by Maryland to survive and advance in Big Ten Tourney | Current Sports | Mar. 11, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the close call that was last night's Big Ten Tournament opener for MSU basketball. The Spartans survived a late-game comeback from Maryland, advancing to play Wisconsin. Al previews tonight's game against the Badgers and voices his concerns about Tom Izzo's team. Also, we preview the big weekend ahead in other MSU sporting news. That, and more, on this Fri-YAY edition of Current Sports.

Episode 1933