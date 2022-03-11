© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Spartans squeak by Maryland to survive and advance in Big Ten Tourney | Current Sports | Mar. 11, 2022

Published March 11, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST
The Spartans advance to play Wisconsin tonight in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the close call that was last night's Big Ten Tournament opener for MSU basketball. The Spartans survived a late-game comeback from Maryland, advancing to play Wisconsin. Al previews tonight's game against the Badgers and voices his concerns about Tom Izzo's team. Also, we preview the big weekend ahead in other MSU sporting news. That, and more, on this Fri-YAY edition of Current Sports.

Episode 1933

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin