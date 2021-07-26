© 2021
Current Sports on AM870

Current Sports | July 26, 2021 | Mel Tucker And MSU Football At Big Ten Media Days

WKAR Public Media | By Al Martin
Published July 26, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT
Mel Tucker
Flickr / Creative Commons
/

Hear what Mel Tucker, head coach of the MSU football team, had to say at Big Ten Media Days. Also, we have some of the latest headlines coming out of the Tokyo Olympics. 

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we begin your week with some MSU football chatter. Listen to what MSU football coach Mel Tucker had to say at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, IN concerning the Spartans in his second season as the head man in charge. Also, we give you the latest on the United States men's basketball team at the Tokyo Olympics, who are struggling and lost to France on Sunday. Also, COVID-19 infections continue to rise. That, and more. 

Episode 1821

Tags

Current Sports on AM870Michigan State UniversityWKAREast LansingMSUMSU footballIndianaGolfAl MartinCurrent SportsLucas Oil StadiumIndianapolisTokyo OlympicsMel TuckerCOVID-19USA Men's BasketballJon RahmBryson DeChambeau
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
