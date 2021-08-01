-
The Lansing school board has tapped a veteran educator to become the district’s new interim superintendent. In Lansing, Sam Sinicropi held posts from…
The acting head of the Lansing School District is denying allegations that he sexually harassed a former intern nearly 20 years ago. The Lansing State…
The Michigan State Board of Education has chosen a search firm to help find its next state superintendent. The board voted to hire education recruitment…
A former emergency manager for two Michigan school districts has been selected as interim superintendent of Flint's public schools after the school board…