-
This week on Current State: MSU Trustees changes; Simon effect on MSU; Flint Registry Goes Online; Comparing the lame duck to years past; Romanian…
-
Having a closed presidential search like the one Michigan State University is using is part of a growing trend, according to a journalist who reports on…
-
Do not expect town halls or open interviews with the candidates for Michigan State University's next president. A memo issued Wednesday said the process…
-
Michigan State University; John Engler; Jack Stripling; Deshaun Tate; Jaren Jackson, Jr.; 2018 NBA Draft; Reflection FridayJohn Engler keeps making…