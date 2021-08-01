-
NCAA Tournament, March Madness, Buddy Hield, Syracuse, Sports Puns, Michigan High School Basketball Championships, Lansing Everett, and Weekend Winners.…
-
Phife Dawg, Michigan High School Basketball, Deyonta Davis, NBA Draft, Todd Duckett, New World Flood, Jamyrin Jackson, and High School Shot Clock.At the…
-
LANSING - An hour before tipoff, the line stretched out the door and into the parking lot. Fans didn’t seem to mind the cool evening air as they waited…
-
Trevor Manuel had 24 points as the No. 9-ranked Lansing Everett Vikings boy's basketball team posted a 75-52 victory over defending state champion and No.…