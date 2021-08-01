-
Joshua Davis spent 20 years in the Lansing music scene with his band Steppin’ In It before moving on to Traverse City and a solo career. You may have seen…
-
A chat with the new Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice; A look back at lame duck sessions; Why pregnancies are problematic for many black women;…
-
The singer/songwriter of The Voice performs “Let Me In” and more. | WATCH NOWJoshua Davis, Michigan-based singer/songwriter and 2016 finalist on NBC's The…
-
Today on Current State: some of our favorite segments in a Best of 2015 show, including a look at the Lil Darlins Vaudeville show; the Enbridge oil spill…
-
Fri. Jul. 3 at 11pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Watch NBC'S The Voice finalist perform alongside mid-Michigan musicians Michigan-based musician Joshua Davis…