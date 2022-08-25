Current Sports 'Remix' - Lions get first preseason win; Second MSU preseason football scrimmage; Nick Saban's record contract; Kevin Durant; PGA Tour changes | Current Sports | Aug. 25, 2022

We've got a Current Sports with Al Martin 'remix' episode coming your way! Join us as we recap the wild week that has been on the show. From the Detroit Lions preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts, to an update on MSU and Michigan preseason college football training camp, to Nick Saban, to Kevin Durant staying in Brooklyn, and even the PGA Tour changes that have shaken the sports world. BUSY week! Enjoy!

Episode 2012