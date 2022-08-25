© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Current Sports 'Remix' - Lions get first preseason win; Second MSU preseason football scrimmage; Nick Saban's record contract; Kevin Durant; PGA Tour changes | Current Sports | Aug. 25, 2022

Published August 25, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT
We recap the wild week that has been here on Current Sports!

We've got a Current Sports with Al Martin 'remix' episode coming your way! Join us as we recap the wild week that has been on the show. From the Detroit Lions preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts, to an update on MSU and Michigan preseason college football training camp, to Nick Saban, to Kevin Durant staying in Brooklyn, and even the PGA Tour changes that have shaken the sports world. BUSY week! Enjoy!

Episode 2012

Current Sports with Al Martin MSU SpartansPGATiger WoodsDetroit LionsKevin Durant
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
