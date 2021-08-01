-
A report shows more than half of Michigan households with children lost employment income since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the fall, about…
-
An annual survey finds the rate of child abuse and neglect in Michigan has risen substantially in the last decade. The Michigan League for Public Policy…
-
Child abuse and neglect in Michigan is rising at an alarming rate. That’s the finding of a new report from the Michigan League for Public Policy. The…
-
The 2018 Kids Count Data Book published by the Michigan League for Public Policy ranks Livingston County as the top county in Michigan for child…
-
For more than a decade, proficiency skills among elementary students have been in steep decline, particularly in reading. The 2018 Michigan Kids Count…
-
More than two million children live in Michigan. Their health, education and overall well-being depends largely on where in this state they live. The 2018…
-
How do children cope with having a parent behind bars? A new study from the Annie E. Casey Foundation finds 10 percent of Michigan children have an…
-
An annual survey of child poverty in Michigan indicates continuing challenges for kids and families struggling to attain economic security. The 2016 Kids…