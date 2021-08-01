-
The Mackinac Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic for the 62nd Labor Day walk, which draws thousands of people annually.The nearly 5-mile…
-
College Football; MSU Football; Brian Lewerke; Spartan Stadium Attendance; U of M Opener; Heisman Watch; Weekend Winners.Happy Labor Day from "Current…
-
The operators of the Mackinac Bridge are warning there could be big traffic backups the morning of Labor Day.The bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic…
-
A meeting of the board that oversees the Mackinac Bridge is being carried live online so the public can follow a discussion of the recent decision to ban…
-
Concerns over terrorism means the Mackinac Bridge Authority will not have vehicle traffic during its annual Labor Day walk. The Mackinac Bridge Authority…