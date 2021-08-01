Lansing music

-
Veteran Lansing musician Bob Baldori talks with Mark Bashore about singing cashier Lucas Holliday, 'Boogie Stomp' at the Robin Theatre, and his career…
-
Last week, the hip hop music website Rapzilla named Lansing’s Ozay Moore one of the top 20 Christian rap artists of all time. Current State’s Scott Pohl…
-
A new theatre in Lansing will celebrate a grand opening this weekend. The Robin Theatre is located in REO Town. Current State’s Scott Pohl talks with…
-
Lansing jazz saxophonist Phil Denny is releasing his new CD “Upswing” Saturday night with a concert at The Loft. He's Current State's Live Music Friday…
-
It’s another Live Music Friday here on Current State, and we’re happy to welcome Jackalope to WKAR’s Studio S. The guys in Jackalope are Charlie…
-
Mighty Uke Day 5 is Friday through Sunday in Old Town Lansing. It’s promoted as a celebration of the “diminutive yet dynamic” instrument and its ties to…
-
Joining Current State today in Studio S is DeShaun Snead, Larry Neuhardt, and John Esser of Mighty Medicine. This trio from Lansing plays a range of music…
-
Today's live music guest is Root Doctor, a Lansing-based band that plays a mix of classic soul, R&B, traditional blues, and some inspired original…