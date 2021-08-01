Lansing schools

-
The Lansing school district has approved a hybrid learning plan that would have students back in classrooms starting March 22nd.Under the plan okayed by…
The Lansing School District is working with the city of Lansing and other partners to provide safe places for children of working parents to attend…
The acting head of the Lansing School District is denying allegations that he sexually harassed a former intern nearly 20 years ago. The Lansing State…
In the 1960’s, thousands of people in Lansing lost their homes. Interstate 496 was built through the middle of the city’s historically African-American…
FINAL MSU RESULTS: Wednesday 9:00 p.m.With more than 7 million votes cast, it appears Brianna Scott and Kelly Tebay, the Democratic candidates for the MSU…
Services are pending for Lansing School Board of Education member Shirley Rodgers. The district said Rodgers died from natural causes last week.In 2007,…
Soon, a thousand Lansing kindergartners will literally have an exciting new education tool in their hands thanks to WKAR and MSU’s College of…
Thousands of Lansing students went back to class Tuesday morning. School district superintendent Yvonne Caamal Canul told WKAR News, the district is in…
The Lansing School Board chose Rachel Lewis as their president earlier this year. Lewis has been on the board since 2011 and served as Vice President in…
In 2013, Lansing School District elementary teachers with specialized arts certifications were laid off due to budget cuts; cuts that were made because…