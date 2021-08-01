-
The Lansing United women’s soccer team has played its final season. Jeremy Sampson, President and CEO of Lansing United, made the announcement public…
-
Lansing has seen two men’s soccer clubs start and end in the last ten years.Amateur club, Lansing United, played from 2014 to 2018. Meanwhile, Lansing…
-
The team, in its second season, wants to repeat as division champions and advance even farther. Local college players use the UWS team as a good training…
-
Moneyball looks to grow by reaching high schools and using the vision of former basketball player Desmond Ferguson.OKEMOS, Mich. – The Moneyball…
-
The Popular Amateur Lansing United Club is Turning into Lansing Ignite FC, Thanks to a New League and New Team Ownership.EAST LANSING, Mich. – Goodbye…
-
Zac Kelly, 15, is building a soccer resume through strong prep play, Olympic development camps, and even by playing with pros.HOLT, Mich. – At first…
-
Charles Barkley Apology; Jeremy Sampson; Lansing United Soccer Club; Tony Towns; Towns on NFL Protest; Harvey WeinsteinThe feud is over. On this episode…
-
Calvin Johnson; The Preakness; Jason Fuller; Folds of Honor; Dave Ellis; Lansing United; NBA Playoffs; Lebron James; Michael Jordan.On today's "Current…
-
Zaza Pachulia; NBA Western Conference Finals; Big Ten Friday Night Games; Lansing United; Local Soccer Scene; Michigan and Michigan State Fans.Dirty or…
-
The wait is over, soccer fans. Lansing United, the local NPSL soccer club entering its fourth season, officially opens play on Sunday. The team will…