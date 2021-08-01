Larry Nassar Settlement

-
Michigan State University is collecting money from insurance companies to cover part of the half-billion dollar settlement with victims of Larry Nassar’s…
Michigan State University is asking a judge to dismiss a second wave of lawsuits related to former sports doctor Larry Nassar, even as the school says…
Lawyers for men suing Ohio State University over decades-old alleged sexual misconduct by a team doctor say the growing number of accusers has topped 300.…
Michigan State University says it has established a permanent fund to provide counseling and mental health services for survivors of sexual assault. MSU…
Michigan State University is commissioning a new, independent report into its handling of the Nassar sexual abuse case. The MSU Board of Trustees has…
Lawyers representing victims of imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar who came forward more recently with allegations of sexual assault are seeking…
Seven people are facing arrest warrants in Ingham County. They’re accused of filing fraudulent claims with an MSU survivors’ relief fund. In late 2018,…
Michigan State University's interim president says about half of $1.1 million distributed for counseling for victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar…
The hundreds of women who say they were sexually assaulted under the guise of treatment by disgraced former MSU doctor Larry Nassar will be remembered in…
Monday, September 10, is the deadline for survivors of Larry Nassar's sexual assault survivors to file a lawsuit against Michigan State University.In…