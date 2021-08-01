-
UPDATED Thursday at 12:00 p.m.: Authorities have released the names of two men who were killed in a small plane crash near Howell. The Livingston County…
Some owners of pets buried at a shuttered Michigan pet cemetery that houses remains of an estimated 74,000 animals are getting a last chance to exhume the…
The Fourth of July is just days away. Dozens of firework shows and parades will be hosted across the area. On the Fourth of July two cities in Ingham…
A state commission said a judge in Livingston County should be removed for misconduct. The Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission sent its recommendation…
A Michigan judge says the findings of a misconduct hearing were "blatantly sexist" and is requesting a new hearing with a different judge.The Livingston…
Several people whose pets are buried at a shuttered Michigan pet cemetery are suing to make sure remains of an estimated 74,000 animals there won't be…
A newly elected state lawmaker who works as a sheriff's deputy was injured in a fight with a driver after a car chase.MLive.com reports that Mike Mueller…
A Livingston County judge facing misconduct allegations has testified for a second day, this time about how she treated court employees and lawyers.The…
More than 60 hearses converged in Hell over the weekend despite the Michigan township's cancellation of an annual hearse festival.Hearse Fest organizer…
A hot-air balloon pilot escaped injury after his balloon struck power lines and fell into a southeastern Michigan lake.WXYZ-TV reports the man was rescued…