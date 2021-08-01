-
Elizabeth Warren launched her first tour of Michigan as a Democratic presidential candidate on Tuesday with a proposal to boost domestic manufacturing,…
Gov. Rick Snyder on Tuesday touted Michigan's economic and fiscal gains under his watch, saying his tenure has had its "ups and downs" but that the state…
Friday is National Manufacturing Day. Current State looks at the events going on in the Lansing area.The Manufacturing community in Mid-Michigan is…
The Lansing area, like much of Michigan, has been shaped by manufacturing. But the industry has taken a beating in the past 13 years. The state has lost…
Last week, workers at a Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee voted down a proposal to join the United Auto Workers union. The UAW had expected to…
Federal officials are watching mid-Michigan’s efforts to revitalize its former General Motors assembly sites. The Obama Administration is poised to offer…
Governor Rick Snyder says Michigan can be the leading center of manufacturing in North America – if the state makes the right moves.The governor delivered…
Michigan manufacturers could strengthen their operations with help from a new Michigan State University initiative. MSU’s Broad Business School and…
EATON RAPIDS, MI (WKAR) - Plans are underway to build a new foundry in mid-Michigan that will make components for wind turbines. Business and civic…