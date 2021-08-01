-
The community-owned soccer amateur club wants to bring soccer back to the Mid-Michigan area.Steve Beckman observed Lansing Common FC tryouts from the…
-
The Ingham County Fair is well underway, and there’s more to this fair than rides and elephant ears. Development programs like 4H and Future Farmers of…
-
With temperatures rising above 95 degrees this week, cooling centers will be open in Clinton, Eaton, Ingham and Jackson counties. According to the city of…
-
The team’s roster looks very different than last season, with changes at 11 of 12 line-up spots. MASON, Mich. – Coming off a season in which the girls’…
-
A former director of the Michigan Hispanic/Latino Commission has been sentenced to five years of probation for stealing nearly $86,000 that was set aside…
-
The team, a blend of players from DeWitt, St. John’s, Lansing Catholic, Ionia and Mason, meshed well and earns Top 25 ranking. EAST LANSING, Mich. – The…
-
Drive south on US 127 from Lansing to Jackson, and you will drive through Mason. The city of 8500 is named after Michigan’s first governor Stevens T.…
-
FINAL MSU RESULTS: Wednesday 9:00 p.m.With more than 7 million votes cast, it appears Brianna Scott and Kelly Tebay, the Democratic candidates for the MSU…
-
Voters in Ingham County will be deciding on a ballot proposal to replace the 54-year-old county jail when they go to the polls in August. WKAR’s Katie…
-
A Michigan bar will undergo mandatory diversity and sensitivity training following an incident involving a watermelon on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.The…