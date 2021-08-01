Mason High School

-
Player profile on one of the most dynamic athletes at Okemos High School. OKEMOS, Mich. - Alma Cooper, a senior at Okemos High School, already has built a…
The team’s roster looks very different than last season, with changes at 11 of 12 line-up spots. MASON, Mich. – Coming off a season in which the girls’…
Mason’s bowling rosters don’t have many seniors, but they have bowlers who love being together and competing.CHARLOTTE, Mich. – Mason High’s bowling teams…
Mid-Michigan high schools, like many others in the state, are struggling to keep gymnastics programs going in the face of dominant club programs.HOLT,…
Jerry VanHavel; Bo Jackson; Concussions; Detroit Pistons; NFL Playoff Predictions.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" it's down, set, hike! A…
Michigan vs. Utah Takeaways and Evaluation, Jim Harbaugh, Mason vs. Eaton Rapids Recap, Curtis Blackwell, Michigan State vs. Western Michigan Preview, and…
After former Spartan Le'Veon Bell's big game last night against the Tennessee Titans, Tuesday's show kicks off with a discussion about his impressive…