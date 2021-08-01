-
The Michigan Civil Rights Commission has chosen a new leader for the state Department of Civil Rights.Agustin Arbulu was fired as executive director of…
The Civil Rights Commission in Michigan has voted to fire the director of the state's Department of Civil Rights after it emerged that he made…
The embattled director of Michigan's civil rights department has taken a leave of absence, weeks after he was reprimanded for making inappropriate remarks…
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that the state's civil rights director should resign or be fired after he made inappropriate, offensive…
The Michigan Civil Rights Commission is poised to ask the new attorney general to reconsider her predecessor's opinion that state law doesn't protect LGBT…
Attorney General Bill Schuette says the state’s Civil Rights Commission cannot consider discrimination complaints for sexual orientation or gender…
LGBT rights groups are blasting Governor Rick Snyder’s appointment of an anti-gay minister to the Michigan Civil Rights Commission. As we hear from…
The director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights is turning down a $24,740 bonus that was approved by a state commission in a closed-door…