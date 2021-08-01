Michigan history

-
The train station in Jackson is being recognized by Amtrak for its role in the Underground Railroad, the system that helped escaped slaves reach freedom…
-
The story of Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad was recently turned into the biographical film “Harriet”. The film, which chronicles Tubman’s…
-
Former Michigan State University President John DiBiaggio has died. He was MSU’s 17th president, serving from 1985 to 1992.A press release from the…
-
Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. is donating $4 million toward a project to expand a museum housed in the Detroit building where he built his music…
-
A giant of the American automotive industry has died. Lee Iacocca was 94. WKAR’s Scott Pohl talks about Iacocca’s legacy with Paul Eisenstein of…
-
The police raid on the Stonewall Inn in New York City fifty years ago this week, and the ensuing violence, is often credited with sparking the modern gay…
-
It’s been 65 years since WKAR-TV went on the air as Michigan’s first non-commercial, or as it was known at the time, educational, television station.The…
-
This week, the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame will consider the status of an inductee who has pleaded guilty to embezzlement. Marylou Olivarez Mason was…
-
Gene Washington is one of MSU’s greatest football heroes. He was one of the African-American players recruited by coach Duffy Daugherty out of the deep…
-
There are six student dormitories on West Circle Drive on the MSU campus, and all six are named for notable women in the school’s history.WKAR’s Scott…