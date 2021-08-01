-
Many out-of-state websites that facilitate online sales in Michigan would have to collect and remit the 6 percent sales tax under legislation approved…
Legislation nearing the desk of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would ban minors from using electronic cigarettes, but it is uncertain if she will sign it.The…
Michigan lawmakers have voted to update various criminal laws to specify that acting illegally for financial gain includes cryptocurrency transactions.The…
A former Democratic candidate for the Michigan House who authorities say embezzled about $150,000 when she served as treasurer of another campaign has…
The speaker of the Michigan House has ordered business staff to run the office of a Detroit-area lawmaker after poor attendance.Rep. Bettie Cook Scott, a…
A bill has been passed in the Michigan House and Senate that will allow the City of Lansing to charge nonresidents more than residents for use of…
State lawmakers want to hit universities in their pocketbooks if they don’t follow certain sexual assault policies. A measure cleared a House committee…
Michigan lawmakers voted Thursday to threaten a 10 percent state funding cut for any university that fails to comply with proposed new requirements…
Democrats won two special elections to fill vacancies in the state House.Republicans hoped to take the seat left open by the suicide of state…
Vern Ehlers, a research physicist and moderate Republican who represented a western Michigan congressional district for 17 years and advocated for Great…