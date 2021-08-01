Michigan League for Public Policy

-
A report shows more than half of Michigan households with children lost employment income since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the fall, about…
Starting in October 2021, 17-year-olds will no longer automatically be treated as adults in Michigan’s criminal justice system.Michigan will join the vast…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer moved Thursday to make more Michigan workers eligible for overtime pay, saying her administration would write new labor rules to…
Michigan faces a looming education and economic crisis if it does not address systemic racism affecting children of color in K-12 schools. That’s…
Michigan needs to create more opportunities for kids of color. That’s according to advocates after a new report was released Tuesday. The report shows…
A new report finds that only one in eight Michigan children who are eligible for free and reduced lunches during the school year are participating in…
How do children cope with having a parent behind bars? A new study from the Annie E. Casey Foundation finds 10 percent of Michigan children have an…