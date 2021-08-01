-
What used to be a lake in front of Pete Deliso’s house in Edenville Township is now a barren expanse of dirt and brush.“When the wind blows, it looks like…
-
One year after the dam failures on the Tittabawassee River that forced the evacuation of mid-Michigan communities and submerged homes and businesses, the…
-
Michigan lawmakers on Wednesday proposed spending $500 million to repair aging dams a year after a hydroelectric dam failed to hold back floodwaters in…
-
State officials say emergency efforts are underway to prepare the Edenville spillway for high spring water levels after a dam collapsed earlier this…
-
Michigan will order the owner to fix and improve two dams that overflowed into the Tittawabassee River last May. That may be easier said than done. The…
-
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday she is requesting a federal disaster declaration for the Midland area, where a failure of two dams destroyed…
-
Thousands of Michiganders have been displaced after massive flooding in the Midland area mostly caused by the failure of the Edenville dam.The dam had…
-
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Dow Chemical Co. has agreed to fund environmental restoration projects worth an estimated $77 million to compensate for decades of…
-
A mid-Michigan sheriff says he was arrested for suspected drunken driving this month after leaving a deer hunting camp in Michigan's northern Lower…
-
DowDuPont officials plan to turn the company's Michigan site into a multi-company industrial park.Company officials on Thursday unveiled the plan for the…