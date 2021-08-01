-
We take a look back at when former Michigan State University track star Tori Franklin joined Current Sports TV. Also, we dive into tonight's big NBA Draft…
-
On today's Current Sports Segment of the Day, we invite DeShaun Tate of CBS Radio to breakdown what he's seen from the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.…
-
Miles Bridges; Nick Ward; Xavier Tillman; Zavier Simpson; Isaiah Livers; Adrien Nunez; Desmond Ferguson; Jemele Hill; Kawhi Leonard; Kyrie IrvingThe…
-
MSU Bastketball; Nick Ward; Tom Izzo; Miles Bridges; Ohio State Basketball; Big Ten Race; On this Monday edition of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al…
-
Dan Dakich; Miles Bridges; MSU Basketball; Ohio State Basketball; Celebrity All-Star Game; Dunk Contest; Fit FridaysOn this "Fri-yay" episode of Current…
-
Takeaways from the ESPY Awards; DeShaun Tate; NBA Summer League; Miles Bridges; Jaren Jackson, Jr.The awards have been given, but did they go to the right…
-
2018 NBA Draft; Miles Bridges; Jaren Jackson, Jr.; Detroit Pistons; Scott Pohl; MSU Trustees Meeting; 2018 NHL Draft; Detroit Red WingsOn this episode of…
-
2018 NBA Draft; Miles Bridges; Jaren Jackson, Jr.; Michael Porter Jr.; DeShaun Tate; Memorable Spartans in the DraftGet that popcorn ready, and make sure…
-
2018 NBA Draft Eve; Potential Lottery Selections; Miles Bridges; Jaren Jackson, Jr.; DeAndre Ayton; LeBron JamesThe day is almost upon us, NBA fans! On…
-
DeShaun Tate, college basketball reporter for CBS radio in Atlanta, joins WKAR's "Current Sports with Al Martin." Tate interviewed former Michigan State…