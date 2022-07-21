MLB All-Star Game showcases tribute to Jackie Robinson; Miles Bridges domestic abuse allegations latest; Nick Saban at SEC Media Days | Current Sports | July 20, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into a brief recap of last night's MLB All-Star game, which featured Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers getting a bit of playing time! Also, the game honored the late, great Jackie Robinson, who helped break the color barrier in the sports world. And, we bring you the latest concerning the felony charges centered on former MSU basketball star Miles Bridges, who allegedly was involved in a domestic violence situation with his girlfriend last month. Also, Nick Saban opens up on all things Alabama and college football from SEC Media Days in Atlanta. What did he have to say concerning the drama between him and Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher?

Episode 1995